The fact that (almost) all of the country’s political leadership stepped forward to have themselves publicly vaccinated against the novel coronavirus was not just an important symbolic move. It was also somewhat surprising given the general political culture in this country, as well as important from a public health perspective because it may help dispel some of the skepticism about the jab.

Symbolism alone is nowhere near enough, of course. It will also take a massive effort at the operational level to organize the whole endeavor so that we can achieve the maximum possible immunity against the virus.