Investigation ordered into attack against underage migrants in Oreokastro

A Supreme Court deputy prosecutor called for a thorough investigation into an attack against underage migrants living in the Oreokastro camp near Thessaloniki in northern Greece last Saturday.

According to the complaint, about 12 people gathered outside the camp holding knives, crowbars and wooden sticks and started shouting racist slogans. About five of them then entered the yard of the facility and attacked some of the teens. Four migrants were lightly injured.

Police said they detained two suspects – a 38-year-old man and his 14-year-old son – in connection with the attack, following a complaint filed by a 15-year-old Syrian who stays at the camp.

The Syrian was also briefly detained by the authorities after the 38-year-old man filed charges against him. Both minors were released while the 38-year-old appeared before a prosecutor Monday.

Police said the investigation is being carried out by the Department for Combating Racist Violence of Thessaloniki’s Security Police.