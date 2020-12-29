NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Civil Protection minister to receive Pfizer jab on Tuesday

Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias will be inoculated against the coronavirus at midday on Tuesday, his office announced.

Hardalias will receive the jab at Attikon University Public Hospital in Athens.

Senior Health Ministry official Marios Themistokleous told journalists on Monday that a total of 471 people had been vaccinated in Greece by Monday afternoon with the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, and one person developed a minor allergic reaction.

The first jabs arrived on the country on December 25.

