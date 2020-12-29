NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Reopening schools a priority for the government, says spokesman

The government's priority is to reopen schools in early January with a discussion being launched on Tuesday between the expert advisers and Education Minister Niki Kerameus on how this should be done, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Tuesday.

The meeting between Kerameus and the committee will be held virtually on Tuesday afternoon, after which there might be announcements.

The ministry would prefer to reopen all levels of education on January 8, if the epidemiological data allow it, Petsas said, adding however it is important not to increase citizen mobility too much.

