A legacy in healthcare

The large increase in the cost of private healthcare appears to have come at a bad time, given the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing financial crisis.

Furthermore, it strikes as an odd development in light of declarations regarding renewed confidence in the value of the public healthcare system.

More importantly, it underscores the need for translating these rhetorical pledges into tangible action.

Investing public funds in high quality healthcare should be the greatest legacy of the pandemic. And it must be felt soon.
 

