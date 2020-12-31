Inspections tightening ‘everywhere’ Thursday and Friday

There will be checks and roadblocks "everywhere" Thursday and Friday, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said Wednesday. Speaking on Skai TV, he said that streets will be empty after 10 p.m., "to ensure that a single day should not force us to take more measures for the days to come." Inspections will be "universal" he said, adding that if gatherings go above permissible limits, the police will intervene "in the presence of a prosecutor to make arrests and impose sentences." He also warned that "if in 15 days from now, [coronavirus] cases rise, we will be crying outside the ICUs." [Intime News]