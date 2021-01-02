Expert skeptical over school reopening

A top health expert has expressed skepticism about schools being able to reopen safely to students this month, particularly in areas with high rates of coronavirus transmission.

Speaking on Skai radio on Thursday, Athanasios Exadaktylos, president of the Panhellenic Medical Association and a member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts, admitted that there is no consensus among surveys assessing the role of schools in coronavirus transmission.

However, he said that research in the United Kingdom suggests that the virus’ new variant spread mostly between pupils at schools.

Referring to public pressure for the reopening of schools, Exadaktylos said health experts can only say what is safe and what is not.

“If, as a society, we are willing to pay the price of not abiding by measures because we are tired, this is a decision for society to take,” he said.

“We as doctors cannot say it is safe, but nor is it up to us to say what needs to be closed and for how long.”

