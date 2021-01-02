Police issues 1,000 fines for holiday violations

Officers of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) issued more than 1,000 fines and made six arrests on New Year’s Day alone over violations of health safety measures, ELAS said in an announcement on Saturday.

According to ELAS’ press release, officers carried out a total of 57,498 inspections, including 13,159 at Athens International Airport.

The bulk of Friday’s 1,001 violations concerned restrictions on the public’s movement and carried a fine of 300 euros each. Of these 806 violations, 249 were in Attica and 107 in Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

Six people were also arrested in the New Year’s Day crackdown for operating businesses – most of them cafe/bars – in violation of lockdown measures.