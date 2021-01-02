More hospitals join vaccination program

Staff at an additional 40 hospitals will be admitted into Greece’s coronavirus vaccination drive starting Monday and another 36 will join on January 11, according to Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

The ministry’s aim, he said in a briefing last week, is to have more than 60,000 health workers immunized against Covid-19 by January 20.

Doctors at private medical clinics and staff at homeless shelters and other state-run accommodation facilities will also start being vaccinated Monday.