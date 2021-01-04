Education ministry announces reopening of kindergartens, elementary schools

Education Minister Niki Kerameus officially announced on Monday evening the reopening of kindergartens, elementary and special education schools in Greece as of January 11, on the advice of the expert committee that met earlier in the day.

“The current conditions allow us to gradually start opening our schools, on the basis of the suggestion of the experts with the kindergartens and primary schools as a first step, given the special social and psycho-emotional needs of our young pupils,” she said.

The teleconference of the committee earlier also discussed the safety measures which will need to be in place when schools reopen. The proposals included random testing among pupils and teachers, as well as a staggered hours scheme.

Regarding the other educational levels, the committee is prioritising the reopening of high school at a later date.