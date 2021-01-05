The election speculation sparked by Monday’s cabinet reshuffle is, to put it mildly, out of the question.

The country is still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic; the nationwide inoculation campaign, still in its early stages, presents the authorities with a huge challenge; and the conditions surrounding the economy’s return to normality are uncertain.

In light of the above, any petty political calculations of that sort would be untimely and harmful. The prime minister and his new cabinet have a lot of actual work on their plate.