Greek vessel suffered minor damage, Coast Guard says after latest Imia incident

A Hellenic Coast Guard patrol boat that was rammed by a Turkish vessel near the uninhabited islets of Imia in the early hours of Wednesday has only suffered minor damage, authorities said Thursday.

In a statement, the Hellenic Coast Guard said that its vessel, a Rafnar 1100 Cabin Assault patrol rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RIB) of the Kos unit, had been harassed by a Turkish Coast Guard vessel during a patrol in the area.

No one was injured in the incident, it said.

The islets, known in Turkish as Kardak, brought the two Aegean neighbors to the brink of war in January 1996.

