Ministry confirms certain schools to open on Monday

The Education Ministry confirmed on Thursday that kindergartens, elementary schools and special education schools will reopen on January 11.



Meanwhile, middle and high schools will resume online classes on Friday.



There was some confusion earlier in the day after deputy government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni said “there were no certainties” over the reopening of schools for younger pupils.



Speaking to Skai Radio on Thursday morning, Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis noted that the government wanted to open all levels of education, but that the committee of experts deemed it was too early at this stage and proposed a gradual reopening in order to evaluate the data.



For his part, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said that the committee’s suggestion last week, based on epidemiological data, was to open kindergartens and primary schools first.



“Beyond that, as Gerapetritis rightly said, the epidemiological data are always judged ad hoc and based on the prevailing situation in the country. And it is obvious that we will do what is required to defend public health,” he said.