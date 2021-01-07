Olympiakos made an emphatic visit to Tripoli on Wednesday to trounce host Astreras, while rival PAOK suffered a reverse at Atromitos on Thursday in one of the best matches so far this season in the Super League.

The Reds thrashed host Asteras 4-0, goals coming from Ruben Semedo, Mady Camara, Kostas Fortounis and Bruma. They are now on 38 points from 14 games, six more than Aris and 10 more than their main rival, PAOK.

Aris beat Volos 2-0 in Thessaloniki on Thursday, courtesy of strikes by Lucas Sasha and Facundo Bertoglio, to pull away from PAOK, that went down 3-2 at Atromitos.

Thursday’s game at Peristeri saw PAOK lead with Karol Swiderski by half-time. Juan Muniz equalized but eight minutes from time former Atromitos player Amr Warda scored what appeared to be the winner for PAOK upon his return to the Thessaloniki club.

However in the remaining minutes Atromitos not only managed to salvage a point via former PAOK player Haris Harisis, but even snatched victory in injury time through a Spyros Natsos goal.

Fourth-placed AEK is now within one point from PAOK after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over visiting Panetolikos. Kostas Galanopoulos calmed the Yellows’ nerves.

Ten-man Panathinaikos also had to work hard at Apollon to snatch a 1-0 win, thanks to the maiden goal of Fotis Ioannidis on his name day.

In other games Larissa drew 0-0 with PAS Giannina and OFI downed Lamia 2-0.