Pfizer’s Greek CEO laments ‘deeply disturbing’ events in Washington DC

Albert Bourla, the Greek chairman and chief executive of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, has taken to social media to lament the “deeply disturbing” events that took place earlier this week in the American capital, when dozens of pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol.

“What we are witnessing in Washington, DC today is deeply disturbing for those of us in the US and all over the world,” Bourla said in a post on Twitter.

“So many people dream of living in a country governed by the rule of law. America must continue to be that place,” the head of the American pharmaceutical firm urged.

“Now is the time to come together, find ways to understand our differences and solve the problems we face constructively. Whether we are Republicans or Democrats, conservatives or liberals, we all have a role to play in making this democracy work. We look forward to better days,” he said.