Private doctors next in line for vaccinations

Following the vaccination of employees at public hospitals and nursing homes, the first phase of inoculations against Covid-19 includes private sector doctors and dentists, based on the prioritization list set by the National Vaccination Committee for the vaccination of health personnel, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Friday.



“The staff of private clinics will be inoculated, as well as private doctors and dentists who have declared their intention to be vaccinated,” he said.