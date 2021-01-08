Attica a source of concern for epidemiologists

Two young women wearing face masks to curb the coronavirus walk with a dog outside Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, in Athens, on Friday, Jan. 8, 2020. Greece has tightened its lockdown until Jan. 11 to allow schools to reopen on that date.[Petros Giannakouris/AP]

Concern is mounting among health experts over the epidemiological situation in Attica, where, in contrast with most parts of the country, the number of coronavirus cases has been steadily rising in recent days, mainly in western and eastern parts of the region, and in the central part of Athens.

Tellingly, the number of patients being treated in Attica hospitals has leapt from 450 on December 25 to 550 yesterday, with health experts predicting that this will lead to an increase in the number of intubated patients in about a week.

What’s more, there has been a rise in infections among younger people aged 25-35, stoking fears that they will transmit the virus to elderly members of their families.