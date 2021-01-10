Teachers tested for Covid as some schools reopen

A teacher at a primary school in Thessaloniki, northern Greece is tested for coronavirus by a team from the National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Saturday. Kindergartens, primary schools and special education schools are scheduled to reopen Monday despite the extension of the nationwide lockdown through January 18. Safety protocols include wearing masks indoors and outdoors (masks are optional for kindergarten pupils), making sure there is good ventilation and a staggered hours scheme to reduce congestion as parents drop off and pick up their children. Meanwhile, high school students around the country resumed their lessons remotely on Friday after the holiday season. [InTime News]