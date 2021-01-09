Attackers of rector released

The eight young men accused of participating in the attack on the rector of the Athens University of Economics and Business, Dimitris Bourantonis, on October 29, which caused a public outcry, have been released after testifying before an investigative magistrate last week.



Four were released without any restrictive conditions, while the other four were released on bail of €3,000 each.

All denied having any role in the attack, which involved about 15 hooded assailants who stormed into the rector’s office, manhandled him and hung a sign around his necksaying “Solidarity with sit-ins.”



A photo of the rector with the sign was posted on an anti-establishment website.