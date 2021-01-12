Mildest night temperatures in 160 years recorded in December

December 2020 was the warmest in the Greek capital since 1860 in terms of average minimum temperatures during the night (11.7 degrees Celsius), according to meteorologists at the Athens Observatory. It was also the second warmest in terms of average temperature (13.8C), behind December 1960 (14.1C). Interestingly, the average temperature in the central district of Thiseio in the first 10 days of January was 14.8 degrees Celsius, the average maximum 18.3C and the average minimum 12.1C. These temperatures are the highest ever recorded in Athens during the first 10 days of January in the last century and a half. [Pantelis Saitas/EPA]