US welcomes restart of exploratory talks between Greece, Turkey

The United States supports “all efforts to reduce tensions” in the Eastern Mediterranean and welcomes reports that Greece and Turkey are ready for exploratory talks on maritime delimitation issues, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“These talks have the potential to contribute to an easing of regional tensions,” the State Department spokesperson added.

Greece’s and Turkey’s Foreign Ministries announced on Monday the relaunch of the 61st round of technical talks between the two sides on January 25. The talks will be held in Istanbul.