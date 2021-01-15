Shops, hair salons to reopen in Greece on Monday, with health rules in place

Retail stores and hair salons will reopen everywhere in Greece on Monday expect in areas with a high viral load, where the shops will operate using the click-and-collect model, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced in Parliament on Friday.

He said the government received a positive recommendation on the issue from the committee of experts advising it on the pandemic.

“No repayable advance can replace the turnover of the stores,” he told lawmakers during a debate about the government’s g=handling of the pandemic, adding that the rules with which retail stores will operate will be announced by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias later in the evening.

At the same time, Mitsotakis called on people to respect the rules on social distancing and mask-wearing to avoid a jump in new infections.