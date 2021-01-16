The idea that a harsher punishment would be more dissuasive was simplistic. A punishment, when excessive, risks not scaring anyone and becoming a dead letter.

The government seems to have quickly realized its mistake and rushed to rectify it.

The great fatigue caused by the extension of health restrictions cannot be addressed by enforcement methods alone.

It requires persuasion. Proportionality is also needed: Prohibitions must be constantly adapted to the fluctuations in epidemiological risk.