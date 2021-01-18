This year will see the definitive completion of pensioners’ retroactive claims, with the plenary of the Council of State and the State Audit Council preparing to issue irrevocable verdicts in response to demands by retirees from the public and the private sectors regarding cuts implemented in the first few years of the financial crisis.



Those cuts, dating to the early 2010s, concern the reductions to hundreds of thousands of auxiliary pensions and holiday bonuses, and the decisions could have a significant impact on the state budget should they contain orders for retroactive payments to pensioners.