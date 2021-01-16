First signs of Leandros appear

A woman walks along a snow-covered street in Chortiatis, near Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Friday. The Leandros cold front arrived on Friday, bringing heavy snowfall mainly to the northern regions of the country and a significant drop in temperatures nationwide. The frosty weather will continue Saturday, with the snow expected to continue unabated, even in Attica. According to the Athens Observatory’s network of meteorological stations, the lowest temperatures recorded during the daytime on Friday were in Vlasti, Kozani (-8.3C), Vounasa, Grevena (-7.2C), Kleisoura, Kastoria (-7C) and Metsovo (-6.2C). [Yiannis Papanikos/Intime News]