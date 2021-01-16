Thermal cameras installed in kindergartens at southeast Attica municipality

Thermal cameras that can detect students' fever have been installed in kindergartens and primary schools at the Lavreotiki municipality, the local authority said on Friday.

These cameras were procured in the context of establishing an effective system of prevention measures against the coronavirus, the municipality added.

They have been installed in four kindergartens in Keratea, four in Lavrion and in all the primary schools, including one special learning school.

The Lavreotiki municipality plans to install more thermal cameras in schools across several grades, it said in a statement.

[ANA-MPA]