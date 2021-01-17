COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkey and us

We are always wondering whether international developments are favorable for Greece. 

However, whoever holds the reins in Washington or in Europe, whoever sees Greece’s interests favorably, the country is doomed to have to talk to Turkey. 

Diplomatic communication, of course, does not mean bargaining, especially over those claims that Athens does not even discuss. 

But it is always better to have a direct channel of communication with Turkey than to rely on third parties to put out the “fires.”

