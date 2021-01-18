Covid-19 deaths below 20, as new infections and intubations fluctuate

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

Greece’s daily Covid-19 death toll fell below 20 for the first time in many weeks on Monday, as new infections and intubation continue to fluctuate, albeit on a downward course, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

In its daily coronavirus bulletin on Monday, EODY reported 19 deaths against 28 on Sunday, 20 on Saturday and 34 on Friday, adding that total fatalities in Greece have now climbed to 5,488 since the start of the health crisis last spring.

EODY also reported 320 new infections, from 237 the day before, 510 on Saturday and 610 on Friday, indicating that while transmission is slowing, numbers continue to fluctuate, possibly also as a result of test numbers.

In terms of the number of patients being treated in intensive care, the picture was also guardedly optimistic, with 322 on Monday from 320, 323 and 319 in the days before that.

Monday’s bulletin indicated that the situation in Greece seems to be improving, as one month ago, on December 18, the daily death toll had come to 96, while new cases stood at 916 and ICU patients at 527.