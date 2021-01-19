The Greek government has no immediate plans to open other sectors of the economy, a government source told Kathimerini, noting that any further relaxation of the restrictive measures will depend on the effect the reopening of the retail sector will have on the spread of the pandemic.

The debate on whether to reopen other business activities started on Monday after Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said the government is considering whether to allow people to travel between regions, as a first step in reopening ski resorts.

At any rate, the next step for the government would be to reopen junior and senior high schools. There are two possible dates for this to happen: either January 25 or February 1. Kathimerini understands that the first date is less likely as the government will need more time to evaluate the epidemiological data from the reopening of the retail sector.