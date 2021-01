The metro station Panepistimio in central Athens will close at 4 p.m. on Tuesday due to a planned protest rally at the Propylaea.

This means the trains will pass from the station without stopping.

The rally is planned in support of convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas who started a hunger strike on January 8 to protest his transfer from a rural, low-security prison into a regular one.

The order came from the Greek police.