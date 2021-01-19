NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Archbishop Elpidophoros to join prayer for new US administration

TAGS: US Elections, Religion, Diaspora

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has been invited to join the customary prayer held the day after a new US president is inaugurated, which is scheduled to take place, virtually, on Thursday, at 10 a.m. local time at Washington National Cathedral.

“This venerable tradition is a concrete example of how we can unite as Nation,” the Greek-Orthodox archbishop said of the event, which will be attended by then-President Joe Biden and will be streamed online.

“It is a distinct honor to join with other faith leaders from around the country and pray to our Merciful and Loving God for our new President and Vice President,” he said in a press release on Tuesday.

“In joining our intercessions with other Americans of different beliefs and customs, we affirm the essential nature of our American Democracy as a place of freedom of conscience and faith,” Elpidophoros added.

