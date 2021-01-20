Four more ancient shipwrecks found off Kasos

The harvest of the second underwater exploration in the sea area of the southeastern Aegean island of Kasos was a rich one, with the discovery of four more ancient shipwrecks, after the five found in the first expedition. Among the new finds listed in a report published Tuesday by the Culture Ministry on the September-October mission is a Roman-era shipwreck (2nd-3rd century AD) consisting of Dressel-type amphorae made in Spain’s region of Guadalquivir, as well as Africana-type ones produced in present-day Tunisia in the 2nd-3rd century AD. Two of the three other shipwrecks also contained Roman and classical-era amphorae. [Culture Ministry/ANA-MPA]