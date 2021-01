Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet with European Commission Vice President for promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas in Brussels Thursday, Kathimerini has learned.

Sources told Kathimerini that the meeting was requested by Turkish officials.

Talks are expected to focus on migration and the EU-Turkey joint statement, as well as on the necessary conditions for rejuvenating Turkey’s membership talks with the bloc.