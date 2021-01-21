Americans look to Greece for post-pandemic vacations

Greece is Americans’ preferred destination in Europe for post-pandemic vacations, according to online searches over the last six months monitored by Google and analyzed by web travel marketplace Koala.

The data suggest that the majority of Americans are planning a trip fairly close to home once pandemic-related restrictions allow it, with Puerto Rico the most popular destination.

However, when it comes to European destinations, Greece is the most searched-for country, accounting for about 247,000 searches in that period by US users, with Iceland a surprising second with 189,000 searches.

Koala commented that “it appears many have their eyes set on the birthplace of democracy, with ancient historical roots and magnificent temples.”

The top five, besides Puerto Rico (580,100 searches) also includes Mexico, the Maldives, Japan and Jamaica.

Mike Kennedy, co-founder and chief executive officer at Koala, commented on the findings: “Beaches factor as the number one most searched trips for the American traveler. While Puerto Rico ranks #1 in searches, Americans are by no means limiting themselves to destinations close to home; wanderlust is alive and well.”