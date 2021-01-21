[Intime news]

Greek Police (ELAS) has issued a total of 323,000 fines since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 which amount to 52 million euros, the head of ELAS said on Thursday, on the sidelines of a press briefing on a new Citizen Protection Ministry bill for public gatherings and demonstrations.

Mihalis Karamalakis said ELAS has conducted 8.5 million checks around the country for the implementation of the government’s measures to stop the spread the coronavirus since last year.

He also revealed that about 1,000 officers who are in contact with the public have been inoculated against the virus since the vaccination program began.