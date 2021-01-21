More than 107,000 people received at least one dose of Covid-19 jab

More than 107,000 people in Greece have received at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus, government spokesperson Christos Tarantilis said in a regular press briefing on Thursday, adding that the pace of vaccination depends on the number of available jabs.

“It goes without saying that the rate of vaccinations is not static, it is dynamic and depends primarily on the quantities of vaccines that our country receives,” he told journalists.

“The more vaccines we receive, the more vaccinations will be done, always making sure there is a stock, so that the second dose is guaranteed for everyone.”

Tarantulas also said that authorities have set up a system to vaccinate men and women in the Armed Forces and the Greek Police with doses for people who did not show up on their jab appointments.