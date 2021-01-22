Police unveils new rules governing street demos

The leadership of the Greek police presented Thursday the new manual for demonstrations based on a Presidential Decree on public assemblies that entered into force last July. The manual is essentially the operational tactics police intend to adopt from now on to manage demonstrations.

Among a long list of changes, the new doctrine includes a gradual escalation of deterrents, with tear gas and water canons being the last resort for dealing with clashes.



“The limits of leniency and the margins of conciliation will be exhausted, because the right of expression is non-negotiable,” said Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis.

What’s more, law enforcement units will also make use of cameras, while police mediators will consult with demo organizers.



Protesters will be warned of impending use of force, while specific areas will be demarcated for journalists covering demonstrations and rallies.