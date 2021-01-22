When it comes to acknowledging the problems plaguing Greece’s higher education system, there is hardly any disagreement. All sides admit that lawlessness and violence cast a long shadow over the country’s universities.

Everyone – or the overwhelming majority at least – agrees that it is unacceptable for there to be university departments that practically have no grade threshold to which candidates must aspire.

Yet faced with a government proposal designed to meet such challenges, these same people have nothing to offer but sterile negativity. We expected more from university rectors than seeing them bury their heads in the sand, unionist-style.