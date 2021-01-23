Elpidophoros offers prayer at US Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris began their first full day in office attending a virtual Presidential Inaugural Interfaith Prayer Service.

The leaders were joined by their spouses, and Biden’s children and grandchildren at the White House Thursday.

The prayer service was hosted by the Washington National Cathedral.

Plans included prayers, readings, blessings, and hymns.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America represented Orthodox Christianity and offered a prayer on behalf of the faithful of the United States.

“This venerable tradition is a concrete example of how we can unite as a Nation,” said Elpidophoros. [AP, Kathimerini]