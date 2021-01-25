Ancient Port at Kommos Lecture | January 27

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens has invited archaeologist James C. Wright, to deliver an online lecture on the prehistoric port at Kommos, in Southern Crete, which will be live streamed at 6.30 p.m. on January 27 Greek time. Wright is the Director of University of Toronto Excavations at Kommos, a former Director of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens and an emeritus Professor in the Department of Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology, Bryn Mawr College, in Pennsylvania. His webinar, titled “Revisiting the Ancient Port at Kommos,” will look at one of the ancient Mediterranean’s major harbors, which is undergoing conservation with plans to open the site and neighboring museum to the public. The event is free to view but you can also make a donation. For details and registration, visit ascsa.edu.gr.