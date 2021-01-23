NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Rectors balk over funding

TAGS: Education

In response to the government’s plans to introduce a minimum university entrance grade, the Rectors’ Synod on Friday said it will get on board as long as the expected drop in admissions does not affect funding. 

Funding is determined by the number of students admitted and the minimum grade threshold is expected to lead to a reduction, especially at regional institutions like the universities of Western Macedonia, the Ionian, Democritus of Thrace, the Aegean and the Mediterranean (based in Crete).

The council reaffirmed its position on the issue for the need for a minimum grade requirement but insisted funding, especially for regional universities, remains intact.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.