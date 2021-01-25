The National Blood Donation Center is holding an emergency blood drive on Wednesday, appealing to the public to come forward and make a donation of blood and/or plasma to help replenish dwindling stocks.

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on blood stocks in recent months has been more visible than ever as the inflow of volunteers to hospital donation services has decreased significantly, creating serious problems for patients requiring transfusions,” the center said in a press release, announcing Wednesday’s blood drive.

Anyone interested in donating can call 213.214.6716-726 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday to book an appointment.