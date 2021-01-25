Pyatt hails AHEPA contribution to Greece-US ties

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt has hailed the contribution of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) to the relationship between Greece and the United States.

“The Greek diaspora and especially grassroots organizations like AHEPA help to put our democratic principles into practice, forming a vital bridge between the peoples of our two countries,” Pyatt said during an online conference on cultural diplomacy and the contribution of diaspora organized by AHEPA.

“You are one of the secret ingredients of our bilateral relationship, helping to advance our great work,” he said.

“We look forward to working with the ambassador and the US Embassy Athens team to continue AHEPA’s proud history of contributions that have strengthened ties between the US and Greece as part of the ongoing Greek bicentennial commemoration,” said the organization’s supreme president George G. Horiates.