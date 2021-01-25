US welcomes Greece-Turkey’s commitment to exploratory talks

The United States said on Monday they welcome the resumption of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey in Istanbul and “the commitment of both governments to this process.”

“We support all efforts to reduce tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the new State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, said on Twitter.

The 61st round of talks between the two countries aimed at addressing long-standing maritime lasted more than three hours.

Both sides have voiced guarded optimism before the talks, though Ankara and Athens were still trading barbs in the days leading up to Monday's meetings in Istanbul.