Online retail platform Skroutz is investing in the so-called last-mile sector – the last leg of deliveries to the consumer – as on Tuesday it announced the acquisition of 100% of MyJobNow Delivery, which operates the SendX courier service.

With this buyout, Skroutz will now be able to expand its activities, and Kathimerini understands that the price came to 2 million euros.

While Skroutz will continue cooperating with all other delivery companies, it will also be focused on creating its own courier network, investing in a section of electronic commerce that has proved to be its weakest link during the current lockdown.

SendX will initially deliver orders made through the Skroutz network in Attica, before gradually expanding to more Greek cities. This way, the platform will be able to accept even more orders.

SendX launched last August, with its parent company being a spinoff of startup MyJobNow, created by Stefanos Katsimpas, Agamemnonas Papazoglou and Alexandros Papaspyridis, a platform that assists food service enterprises and retail stores in hiring employees. SendX has a fleet of 130 motorbikes and 10 minivans and delivers over 2,000 orders per day.