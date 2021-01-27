Greek FM congratulates Blinken on confirmation as US Secretary of State

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has congratulated veteran diplomat Antony Blinken on his confirmation Tuesday as US Secretary of State.

“I look forward to working together to further strengthen the robust Greece-US partnership, to promote peace and stability in the broader region and to enhance the transatlantic bond founded on shared values,” Dendias tweeted.

Blinken won bipartisan approval in the Senate, with a vote of 78-22.

