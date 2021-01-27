Suspected Syrian terrorist extradited to the Netherlands

Greece will extradite to the Netherlands a 37-year-old Syrian asylum seeker who is wanted for suspected terrorism offences, it was announced Wednesday.

The man, who arrived on the island of Samos from Turkey on 4 October 2018, was arrested at a migrant facility in Thessaloniki in northern Greece two weeks ago under an international arrest warrant issued by the Dutch authorities. He is accused of being a member of al Nusra, a Syrian group affiliated with al Qaeda. He denies the charges.

The 37-year-old, who has twice been denied asylum status by Greek authorities, appeared before a Thessaloniki court Wednesday which gave the green light for his extradition.

[Kathimerini, Reuters]

