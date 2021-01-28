[File photo/Intime News]

Coast guard officers questioned locals around the seaside Evia town of Eretria on Wednesday, seeking corroboration for the testimony of a witness questioned in connection with the boating death last Sunday of former PASOK MP Sifis Valirakis.

The unnamed witness reportedly saw the 77-year-old embroiled in a heated argument with the captain of a 6- or 7-meter fishing boat several hours before the retired lawmaker’s body was discovered on Sunday night.

The fisherman seems to have taken issue with the former MP’s intention to go spearfishing despite a ban, leading to harsh words and prompting the fisherman to circle Valirakis’ inflatable dinghy, stirring up the waves, before taking off.

The coroner who examined Valirakis’ body found head injuries consistent with a boat propeller. Whether these were caused by the propeller on his own boat or that of another is to be determined by a forensic investigator.