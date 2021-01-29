Cavafy & Translation | February 1

A portrait of C.P. Cavafy by Yiannis Psychopedis.

Oxford University’s Foteini Dimirouli will be conducting an online seminar on “C.P. Cavafy in the World: Origins, Trajectories and the Diasporic Poet,” hosted by the British School at Athens, on February 1, starting at 7 p.m. local time. The academic employs the case of Cavafy to “rethink the ways in which global reputation is constituted and spread, especially when an author is claimed by different cultural agents and for divergent purposes.” Visit bsa.ac.uk for more.