In a bid to do away with corruption and to better prepare candidate drivers, the Transport Ministry has drafted a bill that changes the way tests for driving licenses are conducted.

The bill, presented to the cabinet on Thursday, foresees among other changes that the examiner moves to the front passenger seat from the rear seat during the candidate’s driving test while the instructor will sit in the back. This will prevent the instructor from interfering with the candidate’s driving during the test. The entire procedure will also be recorded.

The ministry has already contacted the Personal Data Protection Authority, which found that this provision respects personal data. Digital means will also be used to verify the identity of candidates.

In addition, 17-year-olds will be able to take driving lessons (theory and practical) but will have to wait until their 18th birthday in order to take the driving exam.